Mann ki Baat: PM Modi highlights women’s empowerment, ‘vocal for local’, and drug-free Bharat campaign in his monthly radio show

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation through his monthly radio program - Mann Ki Baat.

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Mann ki Baat: PM Modi highlights women's empowerment, ‘vocal for local’, and drug-free Bharat campaign in his monthly radio show | Image: ANI

Mann ki Baat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation through his monthly radio program – Mann Ki Baat. In his 113th episode, PM Modi praised grassroots changemakers, highlighting Mumbai’s Krishna Seshadri for his ‘BharatRajya’ website, a flower farmer from Nagaland and Odisha’s female forest conservators. The episode focused on women’s empowerment and ‘vocal for local’ initiatives.

The Prime Minister praised Sashedri for building the ‘BharatRajya’ website, which allows users to select any one year, as per user’s selection the website tells who ruled which part of India at the selected timeframe.

Women’s Empowerment

During the radio show, PM Modi talked about the growing role of women in India’s economy, highlighting ‘PM SVANidhi Yojana ’, which is providing financial assistance to lakhs of women entrepreneurs. He said that nearly 46 percent of the beneficiaries of the scheme are women.

“Every day from morning till evening, lakhs of women are busy with their work on the streets of our cities and towns. Some sell vegetables, some fruits, some set up tea stalls, while some sell flowers, lamps, and puja items. Many times, just a little lack of capital prevents their business from progressing. But now, lakhs of such mothers and sisters are getting new strength from the ‘PM Svanidhi Yojana’. This aspect of ‘women empowerment’ is not discussed as much as it should be,” PM Modi said.

He gave an example of Babita Sharma, who hails from Ghaziabad. She transitioned from a roadside stall to a permanent shop. Giving another example, PM mentioned Bengaluru-based TS Ningamma, who runs a small eatery.

The Prime Minister also lauded the efforts of Maithili Bhue for her contribution to forest conservation and eco-tourism. She hailed from ‘Dhordrokusum’ village in Debrigarh.

“Until a few years ago, Maithili Bhue ji used to go to the forest to collect firewood or pick Mahua and Kendu leaves. However, she then got associated with Debrigarh Eco-Tourism. From that point on, her relationship with the forest took a new direction. Now, forest conservation also became a means of her livelihood,” the Prime Minister said.

Vocal For Local

Ahead of Janmashtami and Vishwakarma Puja, PM Modi requested countrymen to support ‘Vocal for Local’ initiative and purchase ‘Made in India’ products.

“Our festivals and celebrations not only uphold our traditions but also provide us with opportunities to connect with one another. In the coming days, we are set to celebrate several more significant festivals. The holy festival of Janmashtami falls on September 4th. We will also celebrate Vishwakarma Puja in September. On this occasion, we should honour the artisans, craftspeople, and Vishwakarma friends in our communities. Deepawali is also approaching in a few months, and preparations for it are already gradually underway. During this festive season, I once again urge you to be ‘Vocal for Local.’ Being ‘Vocal for Local’ does not merely mean buying earthen lamps; the vision behind it is much broader,” PM Modi said.

‘Vocal for Local’ is a national movement, spearheaded by the Central Government and actively promoted by NITI Aayog, with the aim of encouraging consumers to prioritise domestically produced goods and services. It aims to empower local businesses and enhance the country’s manufacturing capabilities, thereby advancing the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India).

Drug-Free Bharat Campaign

Calling for a new social media trend, #NashaMuktYuva, the Prime Minister made a special request to youth to create content in order to raise awareness against drug addiction. He said that drug addiction “does not just engulf a single individual; the entire family and society have to bear the consequences.”

“Can you come up with a powerful slogan for a drug-free India? Can our young musicians create songs that convey the message of a drug-free life? Can students and theatre groups write touching short plays that highlight the dangers of drugs while also showing the path to recovery? Our country has no shortage of excellent content creators. I urge them to create content in various languages that helps society in this endeavor. You can use your creativity as a medium for social change. Do share your efforts on social media using the relevant hashtag. Often, creative efforts prove more impactful than formal campaigns. Let us all play our part in this noble mission to keep India’s youth away from drugs and free from addiction. Do share your efforts on social media with the hashtag #NashaMuktYuva,” PM Modi said.

(with ANI inputs)