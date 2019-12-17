New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday invited ideas on topics and issues he should address during the 60th episode of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’, scheduled to be aired at 11 AM on Sunday, December 29.

This month’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ is expected to revolve around the NRC debate as well as the Citizenship Amendment Act that has led to huge uproar and violent protests across the nation.

Tweeting about his programme, the Prime Minister said, “Share your ideas and suggestions for this month’s #MannKiBaat, which will take place on the 29th.”

How to send ideas

People interested to give suggestions by dialling the toll-free number 1800-11-7800 and recording your message for the Prime Minister in Hindi or in English. Interesting suggestions may also be a part of the live broadcast.

Alternatively, people can give a missed call on 1922 and follow the link received in SMS to directly send your ideas to PM Modi.

How And Where to Watch Mann Ki Baat

The program broadcasts on the entire network of All India Radio (AIR), Doordarshan and also on the Narendra Modi (NaMo) mobile application from 11 AM every last Sunday of the month.

Besides, the monthly radio programme will also be streamed on the YouTube channels of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Information and Broadcasting Ministry, AIR and DD News. The programme’s streaming will also be available on AIR’s official website www.allindiaradio.gov.in.

Soon after the Hindi broadcast, AIR will broadcast the programme in regional languages. The regional language versions will also be repeated at 8 PM.