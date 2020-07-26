New Delhi: Urging people to not let the guards down against coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his monthly radio programme Mann ki Baat asked people to exercise more caution, though the recovery rate is high in India. “We must remember that Corona is as threatening as it was before. Sometimes we feel like taking off the mask. But before taking your mark off, think about the doctors who are wearing masks throughout the day. Don’t they feel uncomfortable?” the PM said. Also Read - Mann Ki Baat LIVE: Threat of Coronavirus Not Over Yet, Says PM Modi; Pays Tribute to Jawans on Kargil Vijay Diwas

Lockdown and unlocking will go hand in hand, the PM hinted as he said, “We must take utmost precaution and resume our daily activities with all safeguards.” Also Read - Kargil Vijay Diwas 2020: Brief Rundown of 1999 Kargil War And How India Emerged Victorious | All You Need to Know

PM Modi began his monthly radio programme commemorating the 21st Kargil Vijay Diwas. Also Read - Kargil Vijay Diwas 2020: What Galwan Could Learn From Kargil

“India can never forget the circumstances under which the battle of Kargil took place. Pakistan had embarked upon this misadventure, nursing delusions of encroaching upon Indian soil, to distract attention from internal strife prevailing there,” the PM said reminding the nation of what Atal Bihari Vajpayee had said during the Kargil war. “What Atal Ji had said from Red Fort during the Kargil War is relevant to all of us even today. Atal Ji, had then reminded the nation of a mantra of Gandhi Ji.,” PM Modi said.

“Whatever we say or do has immense bearing on the morale of the soldier, ever vigilant at the border, as well as the morale of his family,” Modi said.