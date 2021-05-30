New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Sunday in the 77th edition of Mann Ki Baat and talked about a range of current issues that India is dealing with including the second wave of coronavirus and cyclones. Also Read - India Registers 1.65 Lakh Covid-19 Cases in 24 Hours, Lowest Since April 12 | Highlights

Referring to the recent cyclones, PM Modi said more lives saved compared to past, adds Centre and states working together.

On the devastation caused by cyclones:

"Just recently, in the past ten days, the country faced two major cyclones – Cyclone Tauktae on the west coast and Cyclone Yaas on the east coast. Both these cyclones affected a number of states," PM Modi said.

“The country and her people fought them with all their strength, ensuring minimum loss of life. We experience now that compared to earlier times, we are being able to save the lives of maximum people.”

He added, “Under these trying and extraordinary calamitous circumstances, people of all these cyclone affected states have displayed courage they’ve faced this moment of crisis with immense patience and discipline.”

On how India dealt with oxygen shortage:

PM Modi said, “Friends, when the second wave came, the demand for oxygen surged all of a sudden this was a very big challenge delivering medical oxygen to remote parts of the country was indeed a huge task.”

“In confronting this challenge, the country was helped by cryogenic tanker drivers, the Oxygen Express and Air Force pilots many such people worked on a war footing, saving the lives of hundreds of thousands of people,” he said.

On second wave of COVID-19:

PM Modi also said, “This type of disaster has hit the world in a hundred years. We have met such a big calamity after a century, therefore, no one had any experience of this kind of work. Behind it lies the spirit of service for the country, and power of resolve.”

PM Modi mentioned that India is currently conducted more than 20 lakh COVID-19 every day. “In the beginning of Corona, there was only one testing lab in the country but today more than 2500 labs are working. Initially, only a few hundred tests could be conducted in a day, now more than 20 lakh tests are being conducted in a day. So far more than 33 crore samples have been tested in the country,” he said.