Mann Ki Baat | PM Modi’s Push For Nari Shakti: ‘Chandrayaan-3 Living Example Of Women Development’

"The Chandrayaan-3 success is a living example of women development (Nari Shakti) in the country," PM Modi said in his address to the nation on the 104th episode of Mann Ki Baat's monthly radio programme.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called for the development of women in the country in his 104th episode of Mann Ki Baat’s monthly radio programme.

“Mission Chandrayaan has become a symbol of the spirit of New India which wants to win under all circumstances and also knows how to win in any situation. The Chandrayaan-3 success is a living example of women’s development (Nari Shakti) in the country,” PM Modi said.

“When the daughters of a country become so ambitious, then who can stop that country from becoming developed,” PM Modi said. “There is one aspect of this mission, which I especially want to discuss with you. When the capability of women power is added, the impossible becomes possible,” he said.

India’s mission Chandrayaan is also a living example of women power, PM Modi said. “Many women scientists and engineers were directly involved in this entire mission, they have handled many important responsibilities such as project director and project manager,” he noted.

“We have soared so high because our dreams are big and so are our efforts,” he said. The prime minister said Chandrayaan-3’s success is so big that any amount of discussion about it is not enough.

In a giant leap for its space programme, India’s Moon mission Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the lunar south pole at 6.04 pm on August 23, propelling the country to an exclusive club of four and making it the first country to land on the uncharted surface.

With this touchdown on the Moon after a flawless 41-day voyage to script history, India is the fourth country to master the technology of soft-landing on the Moon after the US, China and erstwhile Soviet Union

In his broadcast, Prime Minister Modi also said that India is fully ready for the G20 leaders’ summit and noted that it will see the highest participation in the bloc’s history.

