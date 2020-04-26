New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ at 11 AM Sunday. Notably, this will be his second programme amid the nationwide lockdown which is in place to curb the COVID-19 pandemic. Also Read - PM Modi Again Chooses 'Gamcha' as Face Mask for Video-Conference with Sarpanchs

“Have been getting several insightful inputs for this month’s #MannKiBaat. Do tune at 11 AM tomorrow,” Narendra Modi said in a tweet. Also Read - Do People Listen to You? Are You Getting Central Scheme Benefits? PM Modi Interacts With Village Heads | 5 Points

One can tune into ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on All India Radio (AIR), Doordarshan (DD) and the Narendra Modi Mobile App. Further, it will be broadcast in regional languages immediately after its Hindi broadcast. Also Read - Do Gaj ki Doori: Coronavirus Teaches us to be Self-Reliant, Says Modi | Top Developments

In his last address on March 29, Modi had praised the front-line workers in the fight against the virus as well as countless workers in the essential services who are ensuring the country doesn’t come to a complete standstill during the lockdown.

“I seek forgiveness … I strongly feel, you will forgive me. When I see my poor brothers and sisters, then I definitely feel that they would say what kind of prime minister is this who has put us in this trouble. I specially seek their forgiveness. You had to undergo problems. I understand but there is no other way out to fight the coronavirus for a country with a population of 130 crore,” he had said.