New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday address the nation at 11 AM through his monthly radio talk ‘Mann Ki Baat’. Notably, this will be Modi’s 66th episode of the monthly radio programme. Also Read - 'He's Refusing to Fight The Pandemic': After China, Rahul Now Says Modi has 'Surrendered' to Coronavirus

On June 14, Modi had sought ideas from people for him to address in tomorrow’s talk. Also Read - Govt Does Mot Discriminate on Basis of Faith, Caste: PM Modi

“This month’s #MannKiBaat will take place on the 28th. Though 2 weeks away, please keep the ideas and inputs coming! It’ll enable me to go through maximum number of comments and phone calls. Am sure you’ll have much to say, on fighting COVID-19 and topics in addition to that,” PM Modi had tweeted. Also Read - PM Modi Launches 'Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Abhiyan' to Provide Jobs to 1.25 Crore Migrants

PM Modi had also given a number for the people to record their messages, and urged them to post their suggestions on the NaMo app and other forums like MyGov.

Prime Minister Modi’s previous edition of Mann Ki Baat took place on May 31. Thus far, three episodes of Mann Ki Baat have been broadcast during the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent nationwide lockdown, including the one on May 31.

One can tune into ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on All India Radio (AIR), Doordarshan (DD) and the Narendra Modi Mobile App. Further, it will be broadcast in regional languages immediately after its Hindi broadcast.