Mann Ki Baat: ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal’ Also ‘Kartavya Kaal’ For Countrymen, Says PM Modi

PM Modi on Sunday addressed the nation with 108th episode of his monthly radio programme -Mann Ki Baat.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Sunday during his monthly radio program, ‘Mann Ki Baat.’ While discussing ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal,’ he emphasized that it is a ‘Kartavya Kaal’ for every citizen of the country. “’Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal’ is also ‘Kartavya Kaal’ for every citizen of the country,” he said.

‘Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal’ is also ‘Kartavya Kaal’ for every citizen of the country,” says PM Modi during his 105th episode of Mann Ki Baat pic.twitter.com/m3bnyqTw5o — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2023



PM Modi said that he has received several letters from the citizens, largely on two subjects–one, the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 and second, the G-20 Summit.

“More than 80 lakh people watched Chandrayaan-3 landing on the Moon on ISRO’s YouTube channel,” Modi said appealing people to participate in ‘Chandrayaan-3 Mahaquiz’.

Informing countrymen about the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, the Prime Minister stated, “This corridor is going to become the basis of world trade for hundreds of years to come, and history will always remember that this corridor was initiated on Indian soil”.

