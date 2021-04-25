New Delhi: As India grapples with COVID-19 amid a shortage of oxygen, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asserted that the second wave of coronavirus has shaken the country. Addressing the nation through his monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio programme, PM said the Centre is “fighting with all its might to support states”. “I’m speaking to you at a time when COVID-19 is testing our patience and capacity to bear the pain. Many of our loved ones left us untimely. After successfully tackling 1st wave, nation’s morale was high, it was confident but this storm (2nd wave) has shaken the nation”, Modi said during 76th episode of his radio programme. Also Read - Delhi Lockdown Likely to be Extended by a Week; Final Decision Expected Tomorrow

The Prime Minister also asked people to seek information on COVID-19 through reliable sources only and not to fall prey to any rumours. "I appeal to you all to seek information on COVID19 through reliable sources only. I am seeing many doctors have taken to social media to share information on COVID19 and are also offering consultations. I urge people to not fall prey to any rumour about vaccine", he stated.

His address comes at a time the nation is reeling under the fresh wave of coronavirus with more than 3 lakh daily cases and over 2,000 COVID related deaths being recorded every day.

Here Are the Key Takeaways From His Speech: