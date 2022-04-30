New Delhi: Manohar Lal Khattar, the Haryana Chief Minister on Saturday said that the states of Haryana and Punjab have demanded setting up of separate high courts for both the states and both Haryana and Punjab would accordingly send their proposals to the Union Home Ministry.Also Read - Peace Committee Meeting held in Patiala Following Clashes During ‘anti-Khalistan Protest’

At the conference, the Haryana Chief Minister demanded the setting up of a separate high court for Chandigarh also.

Khattar, who was interacting with the media after attending the Joint Conference of Chief Ministers and Chief Justices of High Courts here, said the demand for setting up a separate high court for Haryana has been made in the joint conference adding that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has also demanded the setting up of a separate high court for Punjab.

Khattar said that Haryana has also demanded that the selection of judicial officers should be done through the Haryana Public Service Commission. Currently, the selection process of judicial officers in Haryana is being done by the high court.

The Chief Minister informed that detailed discussions on a total of seven pivotal agendas were made during the conference.

(With agency inputs)