Chandigarh: The Manohar Lal Khattar-led Haryana government on Sunday made a rule that no school will school will increase its fees by more than 5% or change its uniform before 5 years. He said the decision was taken following complaints against some private schools in the state.Also Read - Gurgaon Namaz Row: Offering Namaz in Open Spaces Will Not be Tolerated, Says Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar