New Delhi: After nearing a step closer to claiming majority by securing 40 seats of the 90 Assembly seats in Haryana, state Chief Minister and BJP leader Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said he will meet Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya later in the evening to stake claim to form the government in the state, sources told news agency ANI.

The development comes as the official trends by the Election Commission showed that the BJP has won 26 seats and is leading on 14 taking a total lead on 40 seats. As per the trend, the Congress has won 20 seats and is leading on 11, taking a total lead on 31 seats. Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) has won 10 seats.

Sources: Haryana Chief Minister and BJP leader Manohar Lal Khattar to meet Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya later this evening, to stake his claim to form the govt in the state. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/BWgDpkuVjN — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2019

The statement from Khattar comes at a time when trends showed that he has retained the Karnal constituency in the Haryana Assembly elections. BJP’s first Chief Minister of the state in 2014, Khattar defeated Congress’ Tarlochan Singh by a margin of 45,188 votes. In 2014, he became the first-time MLA by winning the election by a margin of 63,773 votes.

#HaryanaAssemblyPolls : As per the official trends by the Election Commission, BJP has won 26 seats and is leading on 14 taking a total lead on 40 seats. Congress has won 20 seats and is leading on 11, taking a total lead on 31 seats. Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) has won 10 seats. pic.twitter.com/OiCyoqnIYD — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2019

As per the latest trends, Khattar established a massive lead of 44,868 votes against Congress’ Tarlochan Singh. As per trends by 3pm, Khattar has got 79,308 votes, while Singh has polled 34,440 votes.

Meanwhile, Congress leader and former two-time Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday emerged victorious in Garhi Sampla Kiloi constituency as results of the October 21 Haryana Assembly Elections started streaming in after counting of votes began at 8 AM earlier today.

On the other hand, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Babita Phogat lost from Dadri assembly seat to independent Sombir Sangwan of JJP. However, she tanked people for voting for her in the Haryana Assembly elections.

“I want to thank the people who supported and loved me. The kind of respect they gave me, I am thankful for it. People trust the work by BJP and that’s why they vote for the party,” she said earlier in the day when trends indicated that she was leading.

As per the EC trends, Sombir defeated Satpal Sangwano of the Jannayak Janta Party by 14272 votes and Babita received 24786 votes. To join politics, Babita had joined the BJP with her father in August ahead of the assembly polls in the state.