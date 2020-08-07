New Delhi: BJP leader and former Union Minister Manoj Sinha on Friday took oath as the second Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, after predecessor Girish Chandra Murmu resigned from the position Wednesday night. Also Read - Day After Resigning As J&K Lieutenant Governor, GC Murmu Appointed as Newest Comptroller & Auditor General

The former three-term Lok Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur was appointed to the position on Thursday, just hours after Murmu’s resignation the previous night. The now-former Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir had stepped down to take over as the country’s next Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), succeeding the outgoing Rajiv Mehrishi, whose term ended on Thursday.

Notably, on October 31 last year, the Centre appointed GC Murmu and RK Mathur as the first Lieutenant Governors of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh respectively. It was also the day the two respective union territories came into existence.

Earlier, on August 5, 2019, the Centre had abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution, thus revoking special status of Jammu and Kashmir. As a part of the move, the now-former unified state was also split into the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.