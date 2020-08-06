New Delhi: Former BJP minister Manoj Sinha will be the new Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, a release from the President’s House said, confirming that GC Murmu’s resignation has been accepted. Also Read - China Has no Locus Standi to Comment on J&K Reorganisation, India Reiterates on August 5 Anniversary

On the first anniversary of J&K reorganisation, GC Murmu tendered his resignation. Reports said he is a frontrunner for the top post of the Comptroller and Auditor General, which will be vacant as Rajiv Mehrishi will be retiring this week. Also Read - Shocker! Imran Khan Unveils New Map That Shows Kashmir as Part of Pakistan, Trolled on Twitter

Murmu, a 1985-batch Gujarat cadre officer, worked with Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he was the Gujarat Chief Minister. Then he worked in the finance ministry.J&K Also Read - Brilliant Idea! Kashmir's Local Newspaper Take Social Responsibility to Another Level, Puts Free Mask on Front Page Amid COVID-19