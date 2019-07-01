New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Delhi’s Party chief Manoj Tiwari has claimed that the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia are involved in a scam which they going to expose.

According to Tiwari, CM and Deputy CM of Delhi gave extra Rs 2000 crore for the construction of rooms in schools that could have been constructed in only Rs 892 crore.

He said that 34 contractors were given the task including the relatives of Kejriwal and Sisodia.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari: We’re exposing a scam in which Delhi CM & Dy CM are involved. An RTI has revealed that extra Rs 2000 cr was given for constructions of rooms in schools that could’ve been constructed in only Rs 892 cr. 34 contractors given the task include their relatives pic.twitter.com/92ZkPiQav7 — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2019

“Delhi government is spending Rs 24.86 lakh to construct one room of 300 sq ft,” said Tiwari at a press conference.

“You can not see such kind of misuse of taxpayers money anywhere. You can buy a flat at Rs 1500 per sq ft but the government is spending Rs 8800 per sq ft,” he added.

He said that he has received all the details RTI and he won’t let the corrupt people loot Delhi.

Tiwari further said that the Lokpal of whom Kejriwal often talks about, he was going to give all the details to that Lokpal.