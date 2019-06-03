New Delhi: After attacking Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the announcement of free travel for women in public transport including Delhi metro, cluster buses and DTC buses, Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Manoj Tiwari has now thrown four pointed questions towards Kejriwal.

Manoj Tiwari, Member of Parliament from North East Delhi, has asked Kejriwal to answer four questions he has posted on Twitter. He inquired how many buses are currently needed for more than two crores Delhiites. Tiwari also wanted to know how many buses were in Delhi when Arvind Kejriwal became the Chief Minister.

•@ArvindKejriwal Ji my 4 questions to You .. 1) How many Buses are needed to cater to 2 Crore+ Delhiites? 2) How many Buses were in Delhi when you took over in Feb 2015? 3) How many Buses are in Delhi Now? 4) Have u cleared Phase 4 Metro & it’s financial Implications? — Manoj Tiwari (@ManojTiwariMP) June 3, 2019

He had said that the party is not averse to the idea of providing free travel for women in public transport, but Delhi CM cannot deliver something in six months if he couldn’t deliver in 52 months.

“We are not opposing the idea but something that couldn’t even be started in 52 months, how can it be done in 5-6 months? Arvind Kejriwal is only trying to deceive people,” said Tiwari.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal had announced free travel for women in public transport claiming that the expense will be borne by the Delhi government and further added that the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) was already on board with the proposal.

The total expense of this proposed project to the state exchequer has been tentatively pegged at nearly Rs 1200 crore.