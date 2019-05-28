New Delhi: Days after newly-elected BJP MP Gautam Gambhir tweeted against the ghastly episode of Muslim youth, harassed on the streets of Gurugram and asked to take off his skull cap, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari has termed it as an ‘innocent reaction’.

According to reports, a 25-year-old Muslim man from Bihar was beaten by a mob in Gurugram and was also asked to remove his skullcap and chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’. The victim named Mohammad Barkat was returning home after offering prayers at Jama Masjid when he was attacked by a group of men outside a sweet shop. The men threw his cap on the ground and hurled abuses at him. However, when Barkat tried to defend himself, he was told that he was not allowed to wear a skull cap in the area. The incident took place on May 25.

Calling the incident ‘deplorable’ and urging immediate action against the perpetrators, Gambhir tweeted:

“In Gurugram Muslim man told to remove skullcap,chant Jai Shri Ram”.

It is deplorable. Exemplary action needed by Gurugram authorities. We are a secular nation where @Javedakhtarjadu writes “ओ पालन हारे, निर्गुण और न्यारे” & @RakeyshOmMehra gave us d song “अर्ज़ियाँ” in Delhi 6. — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) May 27, 2019

However, the cricketer-turned-politician received massive flak for his stand and was not only mercilessly trolled but also called out by many that his comments may be used against the BJP.

Reacting to Gambhir’s call for punitive measures, Manoj Tiwari in a statement said, “People need to be cautious so that they are not misled by such rumours. East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir has reacted with innocence to this matter.”

Gautam Gambhir registered an impressive victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections by defeating the Congress’ Arvinder Singh Lovely and Atishi of AAP in the East Delhi parliamentary constituency.

Refusing to be browbeaten, Gambhir again tweeted, “My thoughts on secularism emanate from honourable PM Mr Modi’s mantra “सबका साथ, सबका विकास, सब का विश्वास”. I am not limiting myself to Gurugram incident alone, any oppression based on caste/religion is deplorable. Tolerance & inclusive growth is what idea of India is based on.”