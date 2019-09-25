New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday made a sly comment on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state chief Manoj Tiwari for the party’s attempt to impose the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in all states.

Slamming Tiwari in a video shared by news agency ANI, the Delhi CM said, “If NRC is implemented in Delhi then Manoj Tiwari will be the first one who will have to leave.”

#WATCH Delhi CM on being asked ‘Manoj Tiwari said infiltrators are responsible for attack on a journalist so NRC should be implemented in Delhi’: If NRC (National Register of Citizens) is implemented in Delhi then Manoj Tiwari will be the first one who will have to leave Delhi. pic.twitter.com/BCQBR268cU — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2019

Kejriwal’s statement comes in response to Tiwari’s statement where he mentioned that infiltrators were responsible for the attack on a journalist. Previously, Tiwari had on several occasions said that the national capital needs a citizen list like the one implemented in Assam due to the presence of a “large number” of illegal immigrants including Bangladeshis and Rohingyas who have been found involved in “criminal activities”

Tiwari, who had demanded NRC exercise to identify and evict illegal immigrants from Delhi, had also approached the then Home Minister Rajnath Singh multiple times last year on the issue. Current Home Minister Amit Shah, during his campaign for Lok Sabha polls this year, had also repeatedly said that BJP will ensure after coming to power that all illegal immigrants are identified and evicted.

Earlier this week, Tiwari had also hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) stating that almost all founding members of the party had exited and CM Arvind Kejriwal was the lone fighter. Tiwari had also alleged that the AAP was talking about infighting in the BJP so that its own government failures are hidden.