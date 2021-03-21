Mumbai: The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested suspended Mumbai Police constable Vinayak Shinde, 55, along with a bookie Naresh Dhare, 31, in connection with the Mansukh Hiren death case. Shinde was previously convicted in the encounter case of slain gangster Lakhan Bhaiyya in 2007 and is currently on parole. He is said to have worked with Vaze, the accused suspended cop in Ambani bomb scare case as part of the team under encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma. Also Read - Ambani Bomb Scare: NIA Takes Over Mansukh Hiren Death Case

The arrests were made late night on Saturday, an official said. "Both the accused were on Saturday called to the ATS headquarters for questioning in connection with the case and later placed under arrest," he added.

Earlier this week, Maharashtra ATS had questioned a police inspector of the Mumbai crime branch in the death case of Mansukh Hiren in connection to the Antilia bomb scare case.

Who was Mansukh Hiren?

Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the explosives-laden SUV parked near Mukesh Ambani’s house Antilia, was a businessman and car dealer in Mumbai. He was found dead in the Mumbra creek wetlands on March 5. Hiren’s wife had accused Sachin Vaze of involvement in her husband’s suspicious death.

Another body was also found at the same location in Mumbra Reti Bunder. The body has been identified to be of a 48-year-old man, Shaikh Saleem Abdul – a resident of Retibunder, Mumbra. However, the incidents are said to be unrelated.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday took over the probe in the death of Mansukh Hiren. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued a formal order to the NIA to take over the case, official sources said.

Earlier on Friday, it was reported that the Maharashtra ATS which was probing Mansukh Hiren’s death was likely to seek custody of arrested-suspended Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze from the Special NIA Court.

Official sources said that the ATS has collected sufficient evidences in the case for which Vaze’s custody may be required.

The mysterious death of Hiren had triggered a war of words with the opposition BJP and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government headed by the Shiv Sena.

Antilla Bomb Scare Case

A Scorpio car with 20 gelatin sticks inside was found near ‘Antilia’, Ambani’s multi-storey residence in South Mumbai, on February 25. Police had said it was stolen from Airoli-Mulund Bridge on February 18. Crime Branch of Mumbai police had recorded Hiren’s statement in the case. Hiren had said he had lodged a police complaint after the SUV was stolen.

Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze, now suspended, was arrested by the NIA on March 13 in connection with the recovery of the explosives-laden vehicle, and is currently facing a probe in Hiran’s alleged murder.