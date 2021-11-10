New Delhi: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is likely to hold a meeting on Thursday with health ministers of all states and union territories on taking forward the campaign of ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ to ensure vaccination of all adults who have not got their first dose of vaccine against the coronavirus or are overdue for their second dose.Also Read - Delhi University Issues Academic Calender For BA First Year Students | Details Inside

The meeting is likely to be held virtually in the morning, official sources said on Wednesday. This is in continuation of the meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 3 with district magistrates and health officials of over 45 districts across 12 states and union territories where the first dose coverage was less than 50 per cent.

#COVID19 | Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to hold a meeting tomorrow morning with Health Ministers of all the states and UTs on campaign 'Har Ghar Dastak'. The Govt is targeting to complete maximum single dose and second dose adult vaccination. (File photo) pic.twitter.com/hmqabbg6i5 — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2021

Nearly, 79.2 per cent of India’s adult population has received at least one dose of the vaccine against the coronavirus, while more than 37 per cent of the country’s around 94 crore adult population has been administered both doses, according to health ministry officials.

Here is the list of five states which have administered the highest number of doses

Uttar Pradesh

Maharashtra

West Bengal

Gujarat

Madhya Pradesh

The health ministry has also written to several states and union territories asking them to prioritise administering the second dose to beneficiaries who have not got themselves inoculated with the second shot even after the expiry of the prescribed interval between the two doses, the sources said. Earlier, the Union Health Minister Mansukh L Mandaviya announced the “Har Ghar Dastak” campaign will start soon in the poor-performing districts to enthuse and motivate people towards full Covid vaccination.

