Manthani Assembly Election 2023: Candidate Names, Voting, Counting Details

Telangana is all set to go to polls on November 30 in a single-phase. The Telangana Assembly has 119 seats. The state is being ruled by ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) which is led by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Manthani Assembly Election 2023: Candidate Names, Voting, Counting Details

Manthani Assembly Election 2023: Manthani is an assembly constituency situated in the Peddapalli district of Telangana.

Trending Now

Duddilla Sridhar Babu of the Indian National Congress was the winning candidate from the Manthani constituency in the TS Assembly elections 2018, securing 89045 votes while 72815 votes were polled in favour of Putta Madhukar of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi. The margin of victory was 16230 votes. The Samajwadi Forward Bloc candidate got 5457 votes and retained the third position.

You may like to read

Manthani Assembly constituency candidates

Putta Madhu – BRS

Chandupatla Sunil Reddy – BJP

Duddilla Sridhar Babu – Congress

Telangana Assembly Election 2023

Telangana is all set to go to polls on November 30 in a single-phase. The Telangana Assembly has 119 seats. The state is being ruled by ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) which is led by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. The state is all set to witness a three-cornered contest between the BRS, Congress and the BJP. The counting of votes will be on December 3.

The ruling BRS has declared the names of all candidates from 119 seats. CM KCR will be contesting from two Assembly constituencies – Gajwel and Kamareddy. The Congress has declared 118 candidates for elections to the 119 constituencies. It has left one seat for the CPI. The BJP has released the names of all the candidates in five lists.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.