New Delhi: Actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar, who recently joined the BJP, was detained by the police in Chengalpattu district of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. The BJP leader was detained when she was on her way to lead a protest against Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) chief Thol Thirumavalavan's alleged remark on Hindu text Manusmriti.

While addressing a group, Thirumavalavan had demanded ban on Manusmriti, saying that the religious text 'denigrates women and treats women as prostitutes'.