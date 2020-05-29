New Delhi: Many state chief ministers are in favour of a lockdown extension as the number of cases are on a steady rise, Union home minister Amit Shah is believed to have told Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a day after he spoke to the CMs over the telephone. Also Read - Lockdown 5.0: Places of Large Gatherings, Schools And Colleges to Stay Shut, Delhi Recommends to Centre

Lockdown 5.0, which will reportedly be in place from June 1 to June 15, will be more state-centric, according to reports. State governments will take the final call on what to allow and what not. But if there is an imposition from the Centre, then it would be easy for the states to maintain uniformity, state chiefs have conveyed to the home minister.

For example, though the inter-state movement was allowed, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi are not allowing cross-border traffic. Similarly, the Karnataka government too banned the inflow of passengers by road from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat. The Karnataka government has also decided to restrict air travel from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Himachal Pradesh has already extended the lockdown until June 30 in two districts — Solan and Hamirpur.

During his talks with the chief ministers, Shah sought to know the areas of concern of the states and the sectors they want to open up further from June 1, a home ministry official said.

This was for the first time that the home minister spoke to the chief ministers individually before the end of another phase of the lockdown. Till now, it was Prime Minister Modi who had interacted with all chief ministers through video conference before the extension of each phase of the coronavirus-induced lockdown and sought their views. However, Shah was present in all the conferences of chief ministers along with the prime minister.

The nationwide curbs were first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 for 21 days in a bid to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. It was first extended till May 3 and then again till May 17. The lockdown was further extended for the third time till May 31.