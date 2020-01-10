New Delhi: Many passengers were feared dead as a bus carrying at least 50 passengers has caught fire after colliding with a truck in GT Road in Kannauj district.

Kannauj: A bus carrying 50 passengers catches fire after collision with a truck on GT Road. Fire tenders have rushed to the spot. More details awaited pic.twitter.com/aRdZC8ElhG — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 10, 2020

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to ensure proper treatment to the injured.

मुख्यमंत्री श्री @myogiadityanath जी ने जनपद कन्नौज में डबल डेकर बस में आग लगने की घटना का त्वरित संज्ञान लिया है। मुख्यमंत्री जी ने जनपद कन्नौज के जिलाधिकारी व पुलिस अधीक्षक को तत्काल घटनास्थल पर पहुंचने और यात्रियों को बेहतर चिकित्सा सुविधा मुहैया कराने के निर्देश दिए हैं। — CM Office, GoUP (@CMOfficeUP) January 10, 2020

“The 21 people rescued are out of danger. The fire in bus and truck has been doused. It is very unlikely anyone will be found alive inside the bus. Our teams will now ascertain how many people are dead,” said Inspector General of Police, Kanpur range, Mohit Agarwal.