New Delhi: India is currently undergoing its first phase of the Coronavirus vaccination drive. According to reports, many beneficiaries have shown unwillingness to take Covaxin jab produced by Bharat Biotech. A higher percentage of healthcare workers are opting for Covishield shot, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India. Also Read - Republic Day Traffic Diversions in Delhi-Noida Route on January 22-23, 25-26 | Check Complete Details Here

A report by Times of India said that Delhi doctors have shown apprehension in taking Covaxin shots due to lack of efficacy data. While Covaxin is currently being administered in six central government-run hospitals in Delhi, private and state-run hospitals are using Covishiled jab for vaccination. Also Read - Amid Cold Waves, Protesting Farmers Start Facility for Ironing Clothes at Singhu Border

In Bihar, many doctors, as well as PG students, don’t want to take Covaxin jab as the third phase trial of the vaccine is yet to be completed. Also Read - Coronavirus Vaccine Side-Effects: Bharat Biotech Warns People Against Taking Covaxin 'IF'

In an earlier instance, resident doctors at Delhi’s Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital had said they wanted to be administered the Serum Institute’s Covishield instead of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin due to “apprehensions over lack of complete trial”. “Covaxin manufactured by Bharat Biotech is being preferred over Covishield manufactured by Serum Institute in our hospital…We would like to bring to your notice that the residents are a bit apprehensive about the lack of complete trial in the case of Covaxin and might not participate in huge numbers thus defeating the purpose of the vaccination,” the Resident Doctors Association of the hospital had said in a letter to the medical superintendent of the facility.

The central government had, however, underplayed such apprehensions saying “a lot of work” had gone into the development of both vaccines.

Meanwhile, after a series of adverse reactions to vaccine jabs, Bharat Biotech had Monday released an advisory asking immuno-compromised people or those on medication that compromises the immune system not to take the Covaxin jab against coronavirus. This came a day after the government said that patients with immune-related conditions can also take the vaccine, although the response could be less effective on them. Releasing a detailed fact sheet, the pharma major had said that people with certain medical conditions should avoid the vaccine shot as it could lead to a ”severe allergic reaction”. (Read Full Story Here)