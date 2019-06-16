New Delhi: Days after 12 Congress legislators defected to the TRS, the party suffered another jolt when one of its legislators, Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy, showered praise on PM Modi and asserted that the BJP has chances to pick up well in Telangana in the coming days.

“People of India have given mandate in favour of PM Modi for the second time, showing their confidence in his decision-making. The BJP has the strength to take some revolutionary decisions, as they have strong leadership. I highly doubt how much Congress can fight against PM Modi,” said Reddy.

He also said many leaders were looking towards the BJP. His comments assumed significance in the wake of claims of the BJP state leadership that many Congress leaders were in touch with them.

On being asked if he has decided to join BJP, Reddy, who was elected to Telangana Assembly from Munugode constituency in Nalgonda district, said he would consult his followers before taking a decision to join the BJP.

Reddy also targeted state in charge R.C. Khuntia and state Congress President Uttam Kumar Reddy, saying their style of functioning led to party’s crushing defeat in the Assembly elections in December last year.

He said if the leadership had taken immediate action to remove Khuntia and Uttam Kumar Reddy, the party would have done well in Lok Sabha elections. He said after losing 12 MLAs to the TRS, the Congress was demoralised.

The Bharatiya Janata Party made big inroads in Telangana in recent Lok Sabha elections by bagging four seats. The TRS had won nine seats, while the Congress bagged three.