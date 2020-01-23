New Delhi: At a time when the Centre’s contentious Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 is witnessing rising protests across the country, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday claimed that during his last visit to Pakistan he met several people who wanted to visit their relatives in India, but they were not allowed to come because they were Muslims.

While saying this, the NCP chief accused the NDA-led Central government of orchestrating divisive politics in the country. He said this while speaking at a meeting of the NCP’s minority cell.

“While working in the cricket field, I had been to Pakistan for a meeting. I met several people there then who have at least one relative in India. They want to meet their relatives. But they do not have permission just because they are Muslim,” Pawar said in a tweet tweeted in Marathi.

He had visited Pakistan when he was the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India. He was also president of the International Cricket Council in the past.

Referring to the protests against the CAA and the NRC, Pawar stated that certain decisions of the BJP-led Union government had created chaos in the country.

“The government of the day is dividing communities and this poses a threat to the unity of the country. We will have to think how we can keep such ideology away (from power),” Pawar said.

Talking about the NCP, Shiv Sena and Congress forming the government in Maharashtra and how the alliance trio kept the BJP away from power, the NCP chief stated that people are saying they should follow the path the state of Maharashtra has shown.