Goa Assembly Election 2022: Mapusa is a town in North Goa and one of the 40 Legislative Assembly constituencies of Goa. The Mapusa Assembly Constituency is currently held by Francisco C. J. A. De Pinto E Souza of BJP. In the 2017 Assembly Elections, Francisco . J. A. De Pinto E Souza beat Vinod Fadke of OTH. Francisco C. J. A. De Pinto E Souza got 49 percent of the votes.Also Read - Uttar Pradesh: Full List of Constituencies Going To Vote in 1st Phase of Elections Today

This time, the Goa assembly election is all set to be a multi-cornered contest with the entry of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC), set to give the ruling BJP a tough fight. While AAP has announced that it will contest all the 40 seats, the TMC has allied with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP). The Congress has joined hands with Vijay Sardesai’s Goa Forward Party (GFP). Also Read - With Both BJP and Congress Eyeing To Bridge The Narrow Gap, Can NPP Hold Its Uripork Fort?

Ahead of the polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a grand rally in Mapusa today. A day before the campaign ends for poll-bound Goa, Prime Minister will address a mega public meeting at 5.00 pm at Bodgeshwar Maidan. Also Read - The Battle For Hastinapur: Fight On Between Parties To Win The Mahabharata-Era Capital

Key Candidates

Sudhir Kanolkar: Congress-Goa Forward Party

Joshua Peter D’Souza: BJP

Rahul Mhambre: AAP

Tarak Arolkar: TMC-MGP

BJP to Win Big, Predicts Zee opinion poll

In Zee News Opinion Poll conducted for North Goa, the Chief Minister Pramod Sawant-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to gain 38 per cent of the vote share in the region as compared to 36 per cent in 2017. The vote of the Aam Aadmi Party is also likely to increase its vote per cent from 6 per cent in 2017 to 10 per cent in 2022.

Meanwhile, the survey predicted that the vote share of Congress is likely to remain constent at 27 per cent in 2022, like that in 2017. Of the total 40 seats in Goa, 23 falls in North Goa and 17 in South Goa. The other regional parties, consisting Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and Goa Forward Party (GFP) among others are likely to lose their vote share from 31 per cent in 2017 to 25 per cent in 2022.

FULL SCHEDULE: GOA ASSEMBLY ELECTION 2022

The term of the current Goa assembly will expire on March 15, 2022. The elections for the 40-member Goa Assembly will be held in single-phase on February 14. The votes will be counted and the results will be declared on 10 March 2022. Chief minister Pramod Sawant will be contesting from Sanquelim while deputy chief minister Manohar Ajgaonkar will contest from Margaon.