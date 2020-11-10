New Delhi: With the trends changing in the Bihar Assembly election results 2020, Union Minister and BJP leader Babul Supriyo took to Twitter to mock RJD-led Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance). Also Read - Bihar Vidhan Sabha Election Results 2020: It is Not Over Till It's Over, Says BJP IT Cell Head

At present, the NDA is leading in 129 seats, while the Grand Alliance is ahead in 99 seats. The magic number for the winner is 122 in the 243-seat Assembly.

"Tejaswi calls Rahul Gandhi and says: MGB = Mar Gaye Bhai", tweeted Supriyo, as trends showed NDA marching ahead of grand alliance.

Tejaswi calls Rahul Gandhi & says:

MGB = Mar Gaye Bhai !!

and I am saying it very seriously, yes all puns are V much intended• How dare people on Jail & Bail think that Bihar will forget all that?After all it was them on the ground who went they the torture of the ‘Jungla Raj’? — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) November 10, 2020

He added, “I am saying it very seriously, yes all puns are V much intended. How dare people on Jail and Bail think that Bihar will forget all that? After all, it was them on the ground who went they the torture of the Jungla Raj”.

Meanwhile, BJP and JD(U) workers started assembling at their party office in Patna.

Sujeet Rana, spokesperson of OBC cell of the BJP in Bihar said,”Silent voters are with us, women generally do not come out of their houses but they know the good governance in Bihar. Liquor ban was a great initiative in Bihar that women appreciated. Crime was controlled by and large under the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar.”

Rana further said that seats of the BJP are expected to increase in Bihar.

“The role of the BJP in the next government will be changed. We will come in the role of an elder brother, but the CM will be Nitish Kumar. He is our CM and he remains the CM of Bihar,” Rana said.

“The fight in Bihar is between PM Narendra Modi and Tejashwi Yadav and it was between the ‘jungle raj vs vikas raj’. The people appreciate vikash raj. Now, the trend is coming accordingly,” said Radhika Raman, vice president of the BJP’s IT cell.