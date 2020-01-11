Maradu Demolition: Of the four residential apartments in Maradu, H20 Holy Faith and Alfa Sarene became the first to be demolished on Saturday. At 11: 17 AM, the 19- storeyed H2O Holy Faith was raised to the ground as a huge cloud of dust mushroomed up covering a huge area. A few minutes later at 11: 42 AM, the first block of AAlfa Serene flats was also demolished and a minute later the second block came crashing down.

The other two buildings Jain Coral Cove, Golden Kayaloram will be razed on Sunday at 11 AM and 2 PM respectively.

Meanwhile, section 144 of the CrPc has been imposed and traffic has been halted in the evacuation zone. The prohibitory orders will be lifted only after getting an all-clear signal from the fire and rescue Services department.

Last year in September 2019, the Supreme Court had directed demolition of the apartment complexes within 138 days, a time line given by the Kerala government. On May 8 last year, the apex court had directed that these buildings be removed within a month as they were constructed in a notified CRZ, which was part of the tidally- influenced water body in Kerala.

The court had passed the order after taking note of a report of a three-member committee, which said when the buildings were built, the area was already notified as a CRZ and construction was prohibited.

Though the residents staged protests for several days refusing to vacate, later they relented. The court has ordered an interim compensation of Rs 25 lakh each to the owners of the flats.