New Delhi: In a fresh turn of events to the Maradu flats demolition case, the state government of Kerala on Thursday sanctioned Rs 1 crore as compensation for the rehabilitation of flat residents whose flats were to be demolished as per the Supreme Court order. The apex court had on May 8 asked the state government to demolish around 400 flats in Maradu municipality of Ernakulam district for violation of coastal regulation zone rules.

The development from the state government comes after the residents of Marudu flats staged a hunger protest in Ernakulam district of Kerala, saying without proper rehabilitation, they cannot evict their flats. They also said to continue their hunger strike till their other demands are met.

“We’ve come to know that eviction will be done in 4 days. How is it possible without serving eviction notice? We’re on hunger strike till our demands of suitable rehabilitation and reasonable time are met,” Shamsudeen Karunagapally, Chairman of Maradu Housing Protection Committee, told ANI.

The state government also agreed to pay the compensation after the top court last week ordered that compensation of Rs 25 lakhs should be given to each flat owner within four weeks of time. The matter will be heard in the top court on October 25.

“We see some relief for flat owners. Today, the Supreme Court identified flat owners’ rights and directed the government to pay compensation to flat owners. It is a good decision, but how to implement this decision, it is not very clear,” Shamsudeen Karunagapally, Chairman of Maradu Housing Protection Committee, was quoted as saying by ANI after the top court verdict.

Prior to this, the top court had on May 8 asked the state government to demolish the buildings in Maradu area in Ernakulam, Kerala, for violating CRZ rules. The court had on September 23 again reprimanded the government for not acting on its order and allegedly allowing multi-story buildings to come up illegally in a coastal zone.