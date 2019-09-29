New Delhi: In the latest turn of developments to the Maradu flats demolition case, the residents of Marudu flats on Sunday staged a hunger protest in Ernakulam district of Kerala, saying without proper rehabilitation, they cannot evict their flats. They also said to continue their hunger strike till their other demands are met.

“We’ve come to know that eviction will be done in 4 days. How is it possible without serving eviction notice? We’re on hunger strike till our demands of suitable rehabilitation and reasonable time are met,” Shamsudeen Karunagapally, Chairman of Maradu Housing Protection Committee, told ANI.

The residents of Marudu flats decided to hold the hunger strike after the Supreme Court on May 8 ordered demolition of around 400 flats in Maradu municipality of Ernakulam district for violation of coastal regulation zone (CRZ) rules.

Prior to this, the apex court had on Friday ordered a compensation of Rs 25 lakhs to each flat owner to be paid within four weeks time. The matter in this regard will be heard in the top court again on October 25.

“We see some relief for flat owners. Today, the Supreme Court identified flat owners’ rights and directed the government to pay compensation to flat owners. It is a good decision, but how to implement this decision, it is not very clear,” said Karunagapally had earlier told ANI.

While hearing the matter, the top court had said a committee comprising retired judges, technical experts and civil engineers will be appointed to make sure the compensation is paid to the flat owners by the builders and to check the whole demolition process.

Earlier on May 8, the apex court had asked the Kerala government to demolish the buildings in Maradu area and later on September 23 again reprimanded the state government for not acting on its order. As per the top court order at least 400 flats are supposed to be demolished in the area.

Earlier this month, while disconnecting water and electricity supply of four buildings in the area, the state government had announced to register a criminal case against the builders for violating CRZ norms while building the flats.

(With inputs from ANI)