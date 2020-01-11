New Delhi: The Kerala government will on Saturday begin a two-day drive to demolish four lakeside apartment complexes in Kochi’s Maradu. The apartment complexes were last year found to be in violation of the state’s Coastal Regulation Zone (CZR) norms by the Supreme Court which directed the state government to raze down the illegal complexes.

The four buildings which will be demolished are H20 Holy Faith, Alfa Sarene, Jain Coral Cove, Golden Kayaloram. While the former two will be demolished today, the latter two will be razed down tomorrow.

To carry out the exercise, which is one of the largest demolition drives in the country involving residential complexes, 800 kilograms of explosives will be stacked in the buildings to demolish them in a highly-controlled manner of implosion where the debris will fall inwards.

Large gatherings have been banned till 4 PM in the area and all traffic-air, land and water-borne-has been prohibited in the evacuation zone.

The apex court had last year directed the Kerala government to pay a compensation of Rs 25 lakh to each family which would be losing their home, prompting the government to sanction Rs one crore for the rehabilitation of the affected families.

The families had initially protested against the top court’s order saying that they should not be made to suffer for their builders’ mistake but were eventually convinced by the government to move out of their flats.