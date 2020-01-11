New Delhi: The Kerala government on Saturday demolished two out of four illegal apartment complexes in Kochi’s Maradu as ordered by the Supreme Court last year. The exercise was a part of its two-day demolition drive in this regard, which will continue and conclude tomorrow when the remaining two complexes are razed.

Kerala: H2O Holy Faith apartment tower in Maradu demolished through controlled implosion #Kerala pic.twitter.com/7adYMf5wMY — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2020

The four buildings which were marked for demolition were H20 Holy Faith, Alfa Sarene, Jain Coral Cove, Golden Kayaloram. While the former two were demolished today, the latter two will be razed down tomorrow.

#WATCH Maradu flats demolition: H2O Holy Faith apartment tower demolished through controlled implosion #Kerala pic.twitter.com/fKbciLGH14 — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2020

The four were last year found to be in violation of the state’s Coastal Regulation Zone (CZR) norms by the Supreme Court, which directed the state government to raze them.

The buildings were demolished using explosives in what was a controlled implosion. The exercise is one of the largest demolition drives in the country involving residential complexes. During the drive, large gatherings were banned till 4 PM in the area and all traffic-air, land and water-borne-too, has been prohibited in the evacuation zone.

The apex court had last year directed the Kerala government to pay a compensation of Rs 25 lakh to each family which would be losing their home, prompting the government to sanction Rs one crore for the rehabilitation of the affected families.

The families had initially protested against the top court’s order saying that they should not be made to suffer for their builders’ mistake but were eventually convinced by the government to move out of their flats.