Maratha Reservation: Govt Accepts Shinde Panel Report on Procedure to Grant Kunbi Certificates to Marathas | Top Updates

The decision came amid activist Manoj Jarange's indefinite fast for quota for the Maratha community, and incidents of violence over the demand in some parts of the state.

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Tuesday accepted the first report of a committee headed by retired high court judge Sandeep Shinde, appointed to decide the procedure for granting Kunbi caste certificates to the Marathas in the Marathwada region. The process of issuance of Kunbi certificates has begun, an official statement said. The Kunbi community is eligible for reservation in the OBC category.

The decision came amid activist Manoj Jarange’s indefinite fast for quota for the Maratha community, and incidents of violence over the demand in some parts of the state. The state cabinet, at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, also decided that the OBC Commission will collect fresh empirical data to assess educational and social backwardness of the Maratha community.

“The first report of the Justice (retd) Sandeep Shinde committee has been submitted. The process of granting Kunbi certificates to Marathas has started,” the statement from the Chief Minister’s Office said.

The cabinet also decided that a three-member panel headed by retired judge Dilip Bhosale and retired judges Shinde and Maroti Gaikwad would be formed to advise the government on the legal issues related to the Maratha quota demand, it added.

Maratha Reservation: Here Are Some of The Latest Updates

In view of the ongoing Maratha reservation row in Maharashtra, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said that the government is very positive about giving reservations to the Marathas.

The Deputy CM condemned the violence that occurred in Maharashtra’s Beed on Monday and said that strict actions will be taken against those who are trying to spread violence.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde reacted to the violence in Beed and said that the government is paying full attention to those who are trying to instigate and disrupt the law and order in the state.

MLA Chandrakant Patil said that after working for 40 days the Justice Shinde committee has proposed that out of 1 crore 72 lakh documents that were collected, around 13,500 documents are valid.

The situation in Beed, Maharashtra, has returned to normal amid heavy deployment of security personnel after protests erupted on Monday.

Deepa Mudhol Munde, District collector, Beed said, “The situation is peaceful and there have been no law and order problems since the night of October 30. Section 144, which prohibits gatherings of more than four people, is still in effect. We have issued orders for an Internet ban.”

The Maratha reservation issue has seen several incidents of violence in the past few days.

The Maratha reservation issue has seen several incidents of violence in the past few days.