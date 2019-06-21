Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday announced that the Marathi language will be made compulsory in all schools.

“Our government will ensure that Marathi education is made compulsory in all the schools of the state,” said Maharashtra Fadnavis in Legislative Council.

“Despite the fact that the Marathi language was obligated academically, it has been informed to us that some state and national boards like Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Indian School Certificate Examinations (ICSC) are not complying with the set norms,” Fadnavis added.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis in Maharashtra Legislative Council: Marathi education is compulsory in Maharashtra. If need be, all necessary amendments will be done to achieve this objective pic.twitter.com/je1w9ov1od — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2019

“If need be, all necessary amendments will be done to achieve this objective. We’ll make it a rule to enforce Marathi and will ensure its inclusion in all schools across Maharashtra, no matter which board they are functioning under,” he highlighted upon strengthening the implication of Marathi.

Last year, Maharashtra education minister Vinod Tawde, in a written reply to Shiv Sena legislator Vilas Potnis, had said that the government was considering making the Marathi language compulsory in all schools from Class I to X.

Potnis, in his question, mentioned that states like West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and Kerala have made their local languages compulsory in schools up to Class X, so Marathi should be made compulsory on similar grounds.

“The proposal is under consideration of the government,” said Tawde in the written response.

(With Inputs from Agencies)