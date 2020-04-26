



New Delhi: A day after Centre relaxed lockdown norms and allowed some non-essential shops to open, Delhi's Okhla market saw a huge crowd on Sunday morning. Social distancing norms were thrown to the wind as people thronged the wholesale fruit and vegetable market. Several cities in Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, went under a complete lockdown from Sunday.

Delhi's Hindu Rao Hospital Closed

A nurse at a civic hospital in north Delhi tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday, following which the facility has been closed down, officials said. The Hindu Rao Hospital, run by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, has been temporarily shut for sanitisation and contact tracing. Also Read - No, We Are Not Preparing COVID-19 Vaccine, Clarifies Pakistan

The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Saturday rose to 2625, with 111 new cases and one fresh death being reported in a day, according to the Delhi government authorities.

“Late Saturday evening, a nurse on duty in Hindu Rao Hospital, was found positive for COVID-19. Since she has been on duty in various locations within the campus over the last two weeks, we are closing down the hospital till we fully sanitise and complete contact tracing,” NDMC Commissioner Varsha Joshi said.

Only some patients are admitted right now in gynaecology ward, and appropriate arrangements will be made for them, she said.