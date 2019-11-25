New Delhi: As a mark of protest, members of the main Opposition parties, including the Congress, will boycott the Constitution Day celebrations during the joint sitting of Parliament on Tuesday, news agency ANI reported.

#ConstitutionDay: Opposition parties will boycott the President Ram Nath Kovind's address at the joint sitting of Parliament tomorrow. They will also protest in front of the Ambedkar Statue in Parliament. — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2019

Earlier the Shiv Sena also said that it will not take part in the Constitution Day program in Parliament on Tuesday.

Notably, the Opposition parties including the Congress, left parties and NCP, TMC and DMK are boycotting the celebrations as a mark of protest against the political developments happening in Maharashtra over government formation.

Expressing concern over the political developments in Maharashtra, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi earlier in the day said the happenings in the state is a clear indication that the democracy has been murdered in Maharashtra. Other Congress leaders also held a protest over the issue and shouted slogans of ‘Samvidhan ki hatya band karo’ (Stop murdering the Constitution) in the Lok Sabha.

As per updates, the Central government has planned to celebrate the ‘Constitution Day’ in the Central Hall of Parliament to mark the 70th anniversary of adoption of the Constitution by the country.

As part of the celebration, President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak to the MPs on the occasion.

To mark the day, the Central government on Tuesday will launch a campaign to spread awareness about fundamental duties on the 70th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution.

On November 24, President Ram Nath Kovind said this while addressing the Conference of Governors in Delhi. President Kovind said the campaign will be launched to create awareness about fundamental duties among the citizens.