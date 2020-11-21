Shimla: Amid a spike in COVID-19 cases in Shimla, the administration has directed all markets in Shimla district to be closed on Sundays. Also Read - Himachal Pradesh Resumes Shimla-Delhi Bus Services After Months, Take Note Of These SOPs

In an order issued on Saturday, Shimla district magistrate Apoorv Devgan said that all shops except those selling essential commodities including food items, medical stores, restaurants would remain closed on Sundays till further orders.

The step has been taken as a preventive measure due to increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the district, an official said.

The district administration also issued guidelines for holding social, academic, sports, religious and other types of gatherings.

(With PTI inputs)