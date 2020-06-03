New Delhi: After wreaking havoc in Maharashtra with wind speeds of up to 120 kmph on Wednesday afternoon, the India Meteorological Department said that the Cyclone Nisarga has weakened into a ‘cyclonic storm’ in the evening. Also Read - Cyclone Nisarga: CM Uddhav Thackeray Asks Officials to Get Ready For Rescue, Relief Operation

Issuing a statement, the IMD said that the process of landfall, which began at 12.30 PM at Alibaug, had completed by 2.30 PM. It said that 4 PM, the cyclone had started weakening with wind speeds of 90-100 kilometres per hour. Also Read - Five Dead, 57 Injured as Major Blast Causes Fire at Chemical Factory in Gujarat’s Dahej Area

“The storm currently lays over Raigad and Pune districts. The current wind speed of the storm has also reduced to 65-75 kilometres per hour,” the IMD said in a bulletin at 6.30 PM. Also Read - Cyclone Nisarga: No Flight Operation at Mumbai Airport Till 7 PM; Mobile Network Services Disrupted in Raigad

Even though the cyclone made the landfall just 95 kilometres from Mumbai, the metropolitan city largely escaped its wrath.

As a precautionary measure, thousands of people had been evacuated in coastal Maharashtra and south Gujarat, trains rescheduled, flights cancelled and fishermen ordered out of the seas as the region braced for the cyclone.

In the incident, a 58-year-old man was killed after a power transformer collapsed on him due to the heavy winds in Raigad district as cyclone Nisarga lashed coastal Maharashtra. The incident took place at Umate village near Revadanda around 1.30 PM. An electrical transformer toppled over and fell on him and he died before doctors could attend to him.

On the other hand, the flight operations at the Mumbai airport, which was suspended at 2.30 PM, has now resumed.

The airport had earlier announced that all operations at the CSMIA will remain suspended between 2.30 PM and 7 PM as a precautionary measure in view of the cyclone Nisarga. “The operations at Mumbai airport have recommenced,” the spokesperson at the airport said.

The flight operations were suspended after a cargo aircraft belonging to FedEx overshot the main runway of the Mumbai airport on its arrival from Bengaluru.

As an after-effect of the cyclone, many trees and electricity poles were uprooted in Raigad district of Maharashtra.

“Due to the impact of the gusting winds, many trees and electric poles fell down in Shrivardhan as well as in Alibaug,” Raigad district collector Nidhi Choudhary said.

Meanwhile, the collector said the fallen trees and electricity supply poles will be removed in the next few days and replaced with new poles.

The IMD further stated that the cyclonic storm ‘Nisarga’ is moving north-east and is likely to impact Nashik, Dhule and Nandurbar districts, which may witness heavy showers with gusty winds. Water-logging, landslides and instances of tree falling are also likely to occur in ghat areas, the IMD said.