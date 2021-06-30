Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh school education minister Inder Singh Parmar on Wednesday landed in controversy for allegedly telling a group of parents to ‘go and die’ in a video that has gone viral on social media. He made this insensitive remark when a delegation of parents’ association members went to meet him at his residence to complain against overcharging by private schools while physical classes are suspended. Also Read - On Madhya Pradesh's Day of Record for Highest Vaccination in Single Day, 13-yr-old Gets 'Vaccinated'

The parents in the video were heard as saying what should they do? “Should we die,” the parents were heard pleading in the video after which the minister reportedly said, “Marna hai to maro, jaa ke andolan karo…” (Go die if you want and stage a protest). Also Read - Private Schools in Delhi Can Levy Annual Fee, Development Charges For Now as Supreme Court Refuses to Stay HC Order

Minister speaks to father of school children,

If you want to die, die, fees will not be waived; The arrogant minister suggested death when the parents reached school education minister Inder Singh Parmar's bungalow to plead for waiver of children's fees in the epidemic. pic.twitter.com/1r1IWgysNy — Anita Reddy (@AnitaReddyIn) June 30, 2021

Also Read - MP Unlock: Sunday Lockdown Lifted in Madhya Pradesh; Night Curfew To Remain in Place

Reacting to the minister’s remark, association president Kamal Vishwakarma told Times of India that some 60 parents had gone to meet Parmar about the schools charging fees in violation of last year’s high court order and state government directives.

Vishwakarma said that the association members kept waiting for almost an hour and half after which, an official from Parmar’s office met. He added that instead of talking to them, the minister went straight to his car and reacted sharply saying people only want to create an issue.

However, the video also drew flak from the Opposition Congress which demanded his resignation.

“This is Madhya Pradesh’s education minister and Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s uncontrolled horse. He is telling the parents’ union ‘do whatever you can, go and die’. This response to the demand of fee waiver in schools during the pandemic shows how the government is blinded by the power,” Jitu Patwari, Congress state president, said in a tweet.