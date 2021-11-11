Lucknow: Taking another important decision in the interest of women, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath government on Wednesday approved the employment of married daughter of a government official dying during his service under deceased dependent quota in Uttar Pradesh.Also Read - Angry Customer Throws Container Full of Hot Soup Into Restaurant Manager's Face, Internet Left Horrified | Watch

At present, married daughters are not eligible to bag government jobs on compassionate grounds if the father or mother die while in service.

So far, the government has provided jobs to sons, married sons and unmarried daughters on compassionate grounds under the deceased dependent quota. There is a provision to provide Group D jobs to dependents on compassionate grounds or Group C jobs on the basis of educational qualifications, indiatoday.com reported.

Earlier in June, the Allahabad high court had ruled that a married daughter of a government official who dies during his service is as eligible as her married brother for the job on compassionate grounds.

Justice J.J. Munir gave the ruling on a plea by Manjul Srivastava, a native of the state who challenged a June 2020 order of the Prayagraj’s district basic education officer, rejecting her claim to be appointed to her father’s post on compassionate grounds following his death during service.

Many high courts have passed similar orders recently. In December 2020, the Karnataka high court also held that married daughters can seek employment on compassionate grounds. A month before that, the Himachal high court said “there can be no artificial classification between a married son and a married daughter only on the basis of sex”.

In 2019, the Uttarakhand high court said a ‘married daughter’ should be considered for appointment on compassionate grounds and that she should fall within the definition of her parents’ ‘family’, just like a ‘married son’ would be.

