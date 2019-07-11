Bareilly: Daughter of an Uttar Pradesh BJP lawmaker posted a video on social media alleging that her life was in danger from her father after she married a Dalit man. In the video, she also asked the UP police for security, reports said.

Sakshi Misra, 23, is the daughter of Rajesh Misra, the MLA from Bithari Chainpur in Bareilly district. She uploaded a video on social media on Wednesday.

In the video, she uses nicknames of her father and brother, “Pappu Bhartaul” and “Vicky Bhartaul”, to refer to them.

“Honourable MLA Pappu Bhartaul ji and Vicky Bhartaul ji, please live and let us live in peace… I am married, and hence, wearing sindoor,” she says in the video.

To watch video, click here

She appealed her father to stop sending goons after her, saying that she was tired of hiding around.

“Through this video, I want to say that if in future anything happens to me, Abhi or his family, my father, Vicky Bhartaul and Rajiv Rana will be responsible for it… Those who are helping my father, stop helping him because our lives are in danger,” she added.

In another video posted by her, she requested the police to protect her from father, brother and an associate who, she alleged, are trying to get her killed.

Deputy Inspector General RK Pandey told PTI that he is looking into the matter and has asked cops to provide the couple with security. The official also said that the daughter’s whereabouts were not known.