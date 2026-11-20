Delhi Crime: A shocking incident has surfaced from Delhi where a man, who hailed from Chennai, reached the capital city, barged into the house of a woman influencer and insisted that she marry him. Left red in anger, the female influencer’s family members brutally thrashed him. He died during treatment a week later. Police have arrested the father of the influencer. Neha Bisht has more than 600,000 followers on Instagram. Every reel of hers receives millions of views. She had recently posted clips of her engagement and content about her upcoming wedding on Instagram and YouTube.
The deceased, identified as Abhinav, was a resident of UP’s Ghazipur. He was working in Chennai at a private company. He reached Madhu Vihar in East Delhi and barged into Bisht’s house on November 7. The man demanded Neha marry him. The family filed a complaint a day later and alleged that the man was reeking of alcohol.
Furious over Abhinav’s actions, Bisht’s family members and some neighbours brutally thrashed him and informed the police.
When a police team reached Bisht’s residence, they found Abhinav in a very bad condition with serious injuries. Cops rushed him to Rajiv Gandhi Hospital. He died during treatment on November 15.
As per preliminary investigation, Abhinav used to follow Neha’s content and had developed one-sided love. He had even visited Neha’s house a few months earlier as a fan.
Investigators said that the victim was upset over Neha Bisht’s engagement news, while she had no idea who Abhinav was.
Cops have registered a case of culpable homicide and arrested Neha’s father, Virender Bisht. Investigators have seized the CCTV footage and are checking it to identify other suspects.
Investigators are also probing the case from all angles.
Further details are awaited.
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