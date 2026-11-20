‘Marry me’: Man from Chennai barges into Delhi influencer’s home demanding marriage, dies, woman’s father arrested

A man from Chennai barged into Delhi influencer Neha Bisht’s home demanding marriage and was allegedly beaten by her family. He died during treatment, and her father has been arrested.

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‘Marry me’: Man from Chennai barges into Delhi influencer’s home demanding marriage, dies, woman’s father arrested | image: x

Delhi Crime: A shocking incident has surfaced from Delhi where a man, who hailed from Chennai, reached the capital city, barged into the house of a woman influencer and insisted that she marry him. Left red in anger, the female influencer’s family members brutally thrashed him. He died during treatment a week later. Police have arrested the father of the influencer. Neha Bisht has more than 600,000 followers on Instagram. Every reel of hers receives millions of views. She had recently posted clips of her engagement and content about her upcoming wedding on Instagram and YouTube.

What exactly happened?

The deceased, identified as Abhinav, was a resident of UP’s Ghazipur. He was working in Chennai at a private company. He reached Madhu Vihar in East Delhi and barged into Bisht’s house on November 7. The man demanded Neha marry him. The family filed a complaint a day later and alleged that the man was reeking of alcohol.

Furious over Abhinav’s actions, Bisht’s family members and some neighbours brutally thrashed him and informed the police.

When a police team reached Bisht’s residence, they found Abhinav in a very bad condition with serious injuries. Cops rushed him to Rajiv Gandhi Hospital. He died during treatment on November 15.

Key highlights

A man barged into Delhi influencer Neha Bisht’s home on November 7 and demanded that she marry him.

The man, identified as Abhinav, was a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur.

He allegedly followed Neha’s social media content and had developed one-sided feelings for her.

Neha’s family members allegedly thrashed him. He was rushed to Rajiv Gandhi Hospital with serious injuries.

Abhinav died during treatment on November 15.

Investigators said he was reportedly upset over Neha’s engagement announcement.

Man developed one-sided feelings for influencer

As per preliminary investigation, Abhinav used to follow Neha’s content and had developed one-sided love. He had even visited Neha’s house a few months earlier as a fan.

Investigators said that the victim was upset over Neha Bisht’s engagement news, while she had no idea who Abhinav was.

FIR registered

Cops have registered a case of culpable homicide and arrested Neha’s father, Virender Bisht. Investigators have seized the CCTV footage and are checking it to identify other suspects.

Investigators are also probing the case from all angles.

Further details are awaited.