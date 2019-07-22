Srinagar: Two younger brothers of Aurangzeb, who was martyred in the line of duty, have joined the Indian Army. Mohammad Tariq and Mohammad Shabbir joined the Army during the enrolment parade of 100 new recruits at Rajouri on Monday.

Aurangzeb’s father Mohammad Hanif, himself a former soldier, said that both Tariq and Shabbir wanted to serve the nation like their brother. The two are currently undergoing training.

Aurangzeb was abducted and killed by terrorists when he was on his way home for Eid on June 14, 2018. His body was found by a team of police and Army officials at Gussu village, about 10 km from Kalampora where he was abducted.

The soldier had taken a lift from a private vehicle outside his Shopian camp but was being tracked by terrorists who stopped the car and abducted him. He was posted with 44 Rashtriya Rifles camp at Shadimarg in Shopian.

Aurangzeb was awarded the Shaurya Chakra posthumously.