New Delhi: In another development, the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Saturday approved a case to include the name of Squadron Leader Ravi Khanna on the National War Memorial. The Squadron Leader was killed allegedly by separatist leader Yasin Malik on January 25, 1990, sources at the IAF told ANI.

The national war memorial, which was dedicated to the nation in February this year, has the names of all the defence personnel killed in different operations on its walls.

Four IAF personnel, including Squadron Leader Khanna, were killed by the terrorists of JKLF, headed by Yasin Malik on January 25, 1990. And after that Malik was charge-sheeted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) before the TADA court in Jammu on August 31, 1990.

On October 4, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Special Court filed a supplementary chargesheet against Malik and others in the 2017 terror funding case. Separatist leaders Asiya Andrabi, Shabir Shah, Masarat Alam Bhat have also been named as accused in the chargesheet by the NIA. Malik was arrested in a terror funding case by the NIA and currently is lodged in Tihar Jail.

Martyred Squadron Leader Ravi Khanna’s widow Nirmal Khanna had in September said that she had been waiting for justice for the last 30 years for the murder of her husband.

“I will say that justice should be delivered. If the case has been opened, then justice should definitely be sought. The government should answer on this matter. I had to start from scratch after my husband was martyred to raise my kids,” Nirmal had told ANI.

The National War Memorial, a state-of-art monument spread over an area of approximately 40 acres, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February this year. It is a tribute to Indian soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice for the country after independence.

The monument has four concentric circles, namely, the ‘Amar Chakra’ or Circle of Immortality, the ‘Veerta Chakra’ or Circle of Bravery, the ‘Tyag Chakra’ or Circle of Sacrifice, the ‘Rakshak Chakra’ or Circle of Protection. The Memorial also includes a central obelisk, an eternal flame, six bronze murals depicting famous battles fought by the Indian Army, Air Force and Navy in a covered gallery (Veerta Chakra).

The names of soldiers who have made supreme sacrifice have been inscribed in golden letters on granite tablets arranged in a circular pattern which symbolises the ancient Indian war formation ‘Chakravyuh’.

(With inputs from ANI)