Martyrs’ Day: Mahatma Gandhi Assassination – Events Leading To The Death Of ‘Father Of The Nation’

January 30 is observed as Martyrs' Day as on this day, the 'Father of the Nation' Mahatma Gandhi was shot by Nathuram Godse. Take a look at the events leading to the death of 'Bapu'..

Mahatma Gandhi Shot Dead (Wikimedia Commons)

New Delhi: India will celebrate its 77th Independence Day in 2024 and each time such days come up, the nation remembers the political figures and freedom fighters who fought for India’s freedom from the British Rule; so many of these leaders laid down their life in the process. When we speak about our freedom fighters, it is impossible that we may forget mentioning Mahatma Gandhi, who is also the ‘Father of the Nation’. Today, on January 30, 76 years ago, Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated; he was shot at point blank range by Nathuram Godse. Ever since, January 30 is observed as Martyrs’ Day. Read about the events that led to the death of ‘Bapu’…

Trending Now

Mahatma Gandhi’s Principles Of Non-Violence Opposed

India attained freedom from the decades-long British Rule on August 15, 1947 but at the cost of partition because with the independence, came the partition of the nation into India and Pakistan. The partition caused mass displacement and excessive violence between the Hindus, Muslims and Sikhs. Seeing the violence, Mahatma Gandhi undertook a fast until death, to make people realise the importance of non-violence, harmony and peace that must be maintained at all costs. While most people stood by Gandhi and supported him, there were some Hindus who believed that Bapu’s principles were stopping them from defending themselves against the attacks and violence.

You may like to read

‘Let Gandhi Die…’ Cries Outside Gandhi’s Residence

Due to this, there were cries of ‘Let Gandhi Die..’ outside Birla Lodge in Delhi, where Mahatma Gandhi was staying. The fast which began on January 13 proved to be his last; amid the cries for his death, he said, “Death for me would be a glorious deliverance rather than that I should be a helpless witness of the destruction of India, Hinduism, Sikhism and Islam..” He further added, “If I am to die by the bullet of a madman, I must do so smiling. There must be no anger within me. God must be in my heart and on my lips.”

What Did Gandhi Do Before His Death?

Manuben (Mridula) Gandghi was Mahatma Gandhi’s niece and she was with him at the time of his death, along with Abha Chatterjee (Abhaben Chatterjee), a girl adopted by the Gandhis. In the memoir ‘Last Glimpses of Bapu’ by Manuben Gandhi, she said that Bapu began the day with listening to the recitation of the Bhagavada Gita and then worked on the Congress Constitution which he wished to publish in the Harijan. He then took a bath and massage at 8:00 AM; he even scolded Manuben as she wasn’t taking proper care of herself at her age (18 years). The 78-year-old leader then ate lunch with ‘Pyarelalji’ and discussed the Noakhali Riots followed by a nap. Two Kathiawar leaders wanted to meet Gandhi and when he was informed about the same by Manuben, he replied, “Tell them that, if I remain alive, they can talk to me after the prayer on my walk.”

Mahatma Gandhi Shot Dead By Nathuram Godse

Gandhiji used to go for evening prayer meetings every day but on January 30, he was late because his meeting with Sardar Vallabhai Patel went past the scheduled time. After completing his meeting, he began walking to the prayer location with Manuben on his right and Abhaben on his lift. In her memoir Manuben said, ‘a stout man in khaki dress’ pushed his way and bent over with folded hands; while Manuben thought he wished to touch Gandhi’s feet and pushed him aside as the former was getting late. In response, the man (Nathuram Godse) forcefully pushed Manuben aside making her lose her balance and as she bent to pick up the things that had fallen, she heard four gunshots.

Mahatma Gandhi was shot, his hands were folded and the last words that came out of her mouth were ‘Hey Ram..’ According to Manuben, “The first bullet from the assassin’s seven-bore automatic hit the belly 3.5 inches to the right of the middle and 2.5 inches above the navel; the second hit the belly 1 inch away from middle, and the third 4 inches away to the right.” The clock Manuben had, showed 5:17 PM as the time after Bapu was shot.

How Did Mahatma Gandhi Die?

After being shot, Mahatma Gandhi immediately fell and there was chaos around him. There are two different kind of reports – while one says that Gandhi had immediately died after being shot, the second one says that Gandhi was taken back to the house, he had suffered profuse blood loss and he passed away after half an hour.

Nathuram Godse, the one responsible for shooting Gandhi was immediately nabbed by the people present there and he was then handed over to the police. The trial began in 1948 and eight months later, the final order was passed in February 1949; Nathuram Godse and Narayan Apte were sentenced to death by hanging.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.