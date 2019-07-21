New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress Supremo Mamata Banerjee on Sunday claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the Lok Sabha elections by cheating by using EVMs, CRPF and Central Police and Election Commission.

“In Lok Sabha elections they won by cheating- by using EVMs, CRPF and Central Police & Election Commission. We want change, not revenge. You won 18 seats and are blowing your trumpet. When we had won 26 seats in the past, we didn’t take over any party office. We won with our hard work: ,” Banerjee said while addressing TMC annual Martyrs’ Day rally in Kolkata.

Banerjee also accused the ruling party of indulging in horse-trading. “The BJP is offering Rs 2 crore and a petrol pump to our MLAs to switch over. Just like in Karnataka, the BJP is indulging in horse-trading everywhere,” she alleged.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister asserted that she will request the Election Commission to conduct Panchayat and Municipal elections through ballot paper. “Do not forget that the EVMs were earlier used in England, France, Germany and America. But they have now stopped using them…. So why cannot we bring the ballot papers back?” she asked.

The TMC holds the Martyrs’ Day rally every year on July 21 in the memory of the 13 Youth Congress activists, who were killed in 1993 police firing during a political demonstration led by Mamata. Banerjee was a leader of the Youth Congress at that time and the Left Front was in power in West Bengal.