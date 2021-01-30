30 January: India celebrates Martyrs’ Day or Shaheed Diwas every year on January 30. On January 30, 1948, during his evening prayers in the Birla House, Mahatma Gandhi, was shot dead by Nathuram Godse. Hence, on January 30, Martyr’s Day is celebrated by the country to commemorate the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. On this day, the president, the vice president, the prime minister, the defence minister and the three Service Chiefs (Army, Air Force and Navy) lay wreaths made of multi-colour flowers at his Samadhi at Raj Ghat in Delhi. At 11 am, a two-minute silence in memory of Indian martyrs is observed throughout the country. Also Read - Farmers to Hold 'Sadbhavna Diwas' Today, Observe Day-long Fast Amid Rising Agitation; More Protesters to Join in

Godse shot Gandhi thrice in the chest and abdomen. It is said that the last words Gandhi uttered were "Hey Ram". "Have I that non-violence of the brave in me? My death alone will show that. If someone killed me and I died with prayer for the assassin on my lips, and God's remembrance and consciousness of His living presence in the sanctuary of my heart, then alone would I be said to have had the non-violence of the brave," Gandhi had said a few days before he was killed.

Earlier today, President Ram Nath Kovind took to Twitter and paid his tributes to the Father of the Nation. President Kovind wrote, "On behalf of a grateful nation, my humble tributes to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi who embraced martyrdom this day. We should adhere to his ideals of peace, non-violence, simplicity, purity of means and humility. Let us resolve to follow his path of truth and love."

Satya Aur Ahimsa: Mahatma Gandhi’s Core Values:

Mahatma Gandhi was one of the leading figures of the Indian independence movement. “Satya” or Truth and “Ahimsa” or non-violence were his two most important guiding principles. It was with these two principles and with the help of several other freedom fighters like Vallabh Bhai Patel, Subhas Chandra Bose, Lala Lajpat Rai, Jawaharlal Nehru, Gandhi secured freedom of this country.