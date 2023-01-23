Home

Mary Kom-led Oversight Committee to Probe Wrestlers’ Allegations Against WFI Chief

Sports Ministry on Monday formed the oversight committee to probe sexual harassment charges against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Mary Kom will again lead India's challenge at world championships (IANS Photo)

New Delhi: The Sports Ministry on Monday formed an oversight committee to probe the sexual harassment charges put up by the wrestlers against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. “Oversight Committee has been formed today. Mary Kom will head the Oversight Committee. For the coming month, the committee will investigate the allegations put up by the wrestlers,” Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said.

The government-appointed Committee will also run the day-to-day affairs of WFI for the next one month. The other members of the panel are Olympic medallist wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt, former badminton player and Mission Olympic Cell member Trupti Murgunde, ex-TOPS CEO Rajagopalan and former SAI executive director – teams – Radhika Sreeman.

Boxer MC Mary Kom to head Oversight Committee for Wrestling Federation of India. Olympic medallist Yogeshwar Dutt, Dhyanchand awardee Trupti Murgunde, SAI member Radhica Sreeman and ex-CEO TOPS Cdr Rajesh Rajagopalan (Retd) also part of the committee pic.twitter.com/Dj1fUXP7LZ — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2023

Thakur had decided to form the Committee on Saturday following a three-day sit-in protest by some of the country’s top wrestlers including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Ravi Dahiya against WFI and Singh.

Wrestlers Call Off Protest

On Friday, the tussle between the agitating grapplers and the Wrestling Federation of India ended for the time being after the athletes called off their protest following assurances from the government, the first step of which was temporary sidelining under-fire WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Ravi Dahiya, decided to end their three-day long sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar here after a breakthrough was achieved during a marathon second round of talks with Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur late on Friday night.

The ordeal ended with a late night joint press briefing by Thakur at his residence along with the aggrieved grapplers, where the minister announced the formation of the committee and said the panel will submit its report in a month’s time.